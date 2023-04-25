Carolina ranks 4th among publics
In the U.S. News & World Report list, the University is the best value among public institutions for the 19th year.
Through UNC Study Abroad programs, this trio traveled to Europe, Asia and the Caribbean for study and cultural experiences.
Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day, a reminder if you plan to participate in the upcoming municipal election.
They focus on global environmental and political issues, economics and artistic use of data.
Electrical engineer Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to travel in space, is the keynote speaker.
Sept. 13 incident at Alpine Bagel ends without injury and with suspect in custody.
The Emergency Management and Planning team will review the response and assess improvements.
The Phillips Passport Initiative covers the cost of an international travel necessity for first-year and transfer undergraduates.
TIME
UNC-Chapel Hill scientist Nabarun Dasgupta, Ph.D., MPH, has been recognized by TIME100 Next for his work responding to the national opioid overdose epidemic.
PBS North Carolina
UNC’s THRIVE Program works to promote wellness for veterans by treating traumatic brain injuries and related health conditions.
Huffpost
Dr. Christina Mitchell, an OB-GYN fertility specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, discusses what people should know about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
The magazine recognized the Gillings scientist for easing access to naloxone and testing street drugs.
Faculty and staff group developed guidance on ethics and responsibilities related to this new wave of technology.
Connect to Wi-Fi, configure 2-Step, register for all Carolina Key, get print-ready and download apps.
New online process digitizes leave requests, eliminating the need for physical request forms.
