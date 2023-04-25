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  • Students line up to drink from the Old Well on the first day of classes in August 2025.

    Accolades

    Read stories about the awards, honors and recognition Tar Heels receive for their work that improves North Carolina, the nation and world.

  • Artificial Intelligence

    Read stories about how Carolina is equipping students and faculty with skills that encourage responsible AI use, fostering AI innovation, advancing AI research and providing AI learning experiences.

  • Carolina women's lacrosse players celebrate national title together

    Athletics

    From winning championships to showing school spirit, read stories about the role athletics play in the Carolina experience and community.

  • UNC-Chapel Hill students in juggling club juggling balls on the grass of Polk Place on a sunny day on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

    Campus Life

    At Carolina, there’s something for everyone. Read stories about our campus community and the role each Tar Heel plays in it.

  • Michael Fernandes

    Health and Medicine

    Read stories about how Carolina’s researchers study specific health issues impacting North Carolina residents.

  • Close-up image of a military uniform.

    Military and Veterans

    Read about how UNC-Chapel Hill prepares future military members, supports current ones and honors veterans through campus programming, health services and academic offerings.

  • Two UNC-Chapel Hill students working in the Carolina Community Garden.

    Public Service

    Read about the ways Tar Heels blend Carolina’s three-part mission of teaching, research and service to build and spread engagement with the world around us.

  • Frank Leibfarth stands in his lab.

    Research

    Read about the ways Carolina’s research improves quality of life, fuels North Carolina’s economy, supports businesses, meets community needs and cares for citizens.

  • Students cross the street by the Bell Tower at U.N.C. Chapel Hill on a sunny day.

    University News

    Read about important UNC-Chapel Hill news, including University announcements and campus updates.

News by school

Must-See UNC

Check out photos and videos capturing life on Carolina’s campus and beyond as well as the great work done by Tar Heels.

Meet a Tar Heel

Explore Carolina

  • Stands walk outside near Polk Place.

    Admissions and aid

    At Carolina we help incredible students prepare to change the world. Learn about how to apply and find key admissions information like tuition, fees, scholarship and deadlines.

  • The Old Well, decked out in Carolina Blue holiday lights.

    Support the University

    Carolina is a place like no other. Built from a public mission, we strive to make the world a better place for all. Learn how you can invest in Carolina's future, explore causes you can support or find out how to get involved.

  • Students take photos at the Old Well on a snowy day.

    Visit Carolina

    Take a tour through the UNC Visitors Center to learn all that is special about Carolina.

  1. A photograph of the Old Well with some flowers in the foreground.

    Circles of Influence: Social Network Analysis for Community-Engaged Evaluation Research

    Wed, August 1210:00 am

    Circles of Influence: Social Network Analysis for Community-Engaged Evaluation Research
  2. A poster for

    Black N STEM Conference

    The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Research in Black Culture and History

    Sat, August 1509:00 am

    Black N STEM Conference
  3. Digital collage of purples and greens with layers of lines, polka dots, and nets.

    John and June Allcott Gallery: Michelle Inez Hinojosa and Barbara Pearsall

    Hanes Art Center

    Thu, August 2008:00 am

    John and June Allcott Gallery: Michelle Inez Hinojosa and Barbara Pearsall
  4. Digital collage of purples and greens with layers of lines, polka dots, and nets.

    John and June Allcott Gallery: Michelle Inez Hinojosa and Barbara Pearsall

    Hanes Art Center

    Fri, August 2108:00 am

    John and June Allcott Gallery: Michelle Inez Hinojosa and Barbara Pearsall