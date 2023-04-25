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A former Tar Heel field hockey player’s family owns a hotel near the stadium hosting the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
The inaugural Town-Gown internship program partners Carolina Covenant students with Chapel Hill and Carrboro workplaces.
This summer, Wade Sharp ’28 took to the skies with a Delta Air Lines internship.
This newsletter delivers the best new Carolina stories to your inbox three days a week.
Read about experts featured in recent news stories.
Members of the media can find contact information, photos and more.
Read stories about the awards, honors and recognition Tar Heels receive for their work that improves North Carolina, the nation and world.
Read stories about how Carolina is equipping students and faculty with skills that encourage responsible AI use, fostering AI innovation, advancing AI research and providing AI learning experiences.
From winning championships to showing school spirit, read stories about the role athletics play in the Carolina experience and community.
At Carolina, there’s something for everyone. Read stories about our campus community and the role each Tar Heel plays in it.
Read stories about how Carolina’s researchers study specific health issues impacting North Carolina residents.
Read about how UNC-Chapel Hill prepares future military members, supports current ones and honors veterans through campus programming, health services and academic offerings.
Read about the ways Tar Heels blend Carolina’s three-part mission of teaching, research and service to build and spread engagement with the world around us.
Read about the ways Carolina’s research improves quality of life, fuels North Carolina’s economy, supports businesses, meets community needs and cares for citizens.
Read about important UNC-Chapel Hill news, including University announcements and campus updates.
Check out photos and videos capturing life on Carolina’s campus and beyond as well as the great work done by Tar Heels.
Members of the group advising Carolina on its largest campus expansion saw the University-owned property up close.
In separate seminars led by Carolina faculty, civics teachers and high school students debated issues faced by the nation’s founders.
Learn how the Carolina in the Capital office strengthens learning opportunities for Tar Heels.
Tracy Harter made Alexander and Joyner residence halls welcoming spaces in her 19 years as a Carolina housekeeper.
Rich Gilliam ’26 (MA) founded the online platform to build STEM identity and confidence in K-12 students and educators.
She started college as a Trojan, but Cecilia Moore is now majoring in exercise and sport science as a Tar Heel.
At Carolina we help incredible students prepare to change the world. Learn about how to apply and find key admissions information like tuition, fees, scholarship and deadlines.
Carolina is a place like no other. Built from a public mission, we strive to make the world a better place for all. Learn how you can invest in Carolina's future, explore causes you can support or find out how to get involved.
Take a tour through the UNC Visitors Center to learn all that is special about Carolina.
Wed, August 1210:00 am
The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Research in Black Culture and History
Sat, August 1509:00 am
Hanes Art Center
Thu, August 2008:00 am
Hanes Art Center
Fri, August 2108:00 am